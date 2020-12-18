Kentucky hospital to install Epic EHR: 3 details

Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky., will transition to Epic's EHR in January, according to a Nelson County Gazette report.



Three details:



1. The hospital is a member of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health and will be able to share patient information with the rest of the health system after the install.



2. Flaget Memorial clinicians will be able to facilitate remote care with the Epic EHR, and patients will have more flexibility in managing healthcare records.



3. Flaget Memorial is one of nearly 200 hospitals announcing new Epic transitions in the second half of 2020, according to Epic.



