Epic in the last 30 days

From adding 23 hospitals and health systems to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to working with Microsoft to train its Azure OpenAI to draft clinicians' messages to patients, here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in May:

Eighty-three hospitals joined the Epic network in 2022, the most of any EHR vendor last year, according to KLAS Research.



On May 22, Epic announced that 23 hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies would be using its software to share health information with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement.



Artificial intelligence voice assistant company Suki said it would be integrating with Epic, allowing customers to use its ambient note-generating capabilities.



Epic Systems said it is working with Microsoft to train Azure OpenAI on a large collection of information so it can asynchronously draft responses to patient messages for providers.