Epic in the last 30 days

From plans to build a nationwide health IT infrastructure to new partnerships with health systems, here are nine updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August.

Winchester, Va.-based healthcare system Valley Health said it would spend $50 million to install their own Epic EHR system. Valley Health has used Epic's EHR system through a partnership with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System since 2014.



Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine put a prescribing reminder in its Epic EHR system that has increased prescriptions for the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone. This increase caused Epic to offer the program to other healthcare providers across Nebraska.



Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center went live with a new EHR system called APeX. The system is an Epic EHR collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.



A psychiatry group affiliated with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health integrated a genetic testing app into its Epic EHR system. The genetic testing software from Genomind allows clinicians to click on a link in the Epic EHR to analyze patients' medication regimens and suggest alternatives based on their genetics.



Matt Doyle, Epic's software development team lead for interoperability, spoke to Becker's about what the company is doing to ease the sharing of patient information among healthcare providers across health systems, specialties and geographies.



Maria Romano, MSN, vice president of health equity and medical informatics at Brentwood, Tenn.-based Premise Health joined the advisory steering board for Epic. In this role, Ms. Romano will work to incorporate social determinants of health into a patient's EHR.



KeyCare, a digital health company built with Epic, raised $24 million in series A funding. KeyCare's Epic platform allows health systems to update patients' records and track their virtual visits.



Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery.



Judy Faulkner, CEO of Epic, discussed the company's vision to build a nationwide health IT infrastructure at the annual Users Group Meeting.