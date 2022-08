Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery.

In her new role, Ms. Sulaiman will help the firm's clients navigate healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional policies, and focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy, according to an Aug. 17 press release from McDermott Will & Emery.

Ms. Sulaiman worked at Epic for more than five years.