Epic in the headlines: 7 February updates

From being named top overall software suite to details about what the EHR company is up to for 2022, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, partnerships and software products reported by Becker's in February.

1. Epic was named top overall software suite for the 12th year in a row by KLAS Research 2022, "Best in KLAS" rankings.

2. Six health systems used an electronic symptom management tool they designed in Epic to report cancer treatment and postoperative symptoms on more than 5,600 patients.

3. Epic shared with Becker's its plans for 2022, which included expanding its data mining tool Cosmos, enhancing ambient voice capabilities of its Hey Epic! Platform and recruiting more patients for clinical trials.

4. Epic supported the Health Data Use and Privacy Commission Act, which is legislation that looks to modernize outdated health privacy laws and regulations.

5. Epic integrated an AI-powered payment tool into its marketplace that helps patients pay for care and allows providers to offer more affordable payments.

6. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth used reports in Epic to save nurses 64,800 hours by simplifying documentation processes within its electronic health record system.

7. Becker's reported on Epic's impact on the healthcare industry.