Epic in the headlines: 10 latest stories

From new hospital go-lives to mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for its U.S. workers, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August.

1. Verona, Wis.-based Epic told its U.S.-based employees they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

2. Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., entered contract negotiations with LCMC Health to join the New Orleans-based system's Epic EHR platform.

3. In 2020, Epic's annual revenue reached $3.3 billion, and the company has delivered a 15 percent growth rate every year for the last decade, according to CB Insights' Aug. 4 "Unbundling Epic" report.

4. Epic expanded the integration of TytoCare's portable patient examination device and virtual care offerings within its EHR system. With the new integration, all healthcare organizations that use both Epic and TytoCare can offer patients the ability to log into Epic's MyChart patient portal to access TytoCare's services.

5. Epic unveiled its new website epicshare.org as a new platform for hospital and health system executives to share ideas for improving health IT at their organizations and showcase tips and insights from company founder and CEO Judy Faulkner.

6. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health began using digital platform NowPow's community resources referral tools to create referrals in more than 100 languages that can be shared by email, print or text message. NowPow is integrated with Epic. Through Epic, it can connect referrals with a patient's EHR and receive a confirmation once those social services are delivered.

7. Semafone, a data security platform for patient payment processing, joined Epic's App Orchard online marketplace.

8. At least 11 healthcare organizations have announced plans to implement an Epic EHR or have deployed an Epic EHR so far in 2021.

9. University Health senior vice president and CIO Bill Phillips told Becker's that the San Antonio-based health system's $170 million Epic EHR install has been a "game-changer" because it helped the system stand up the "largest mass vaccination site" in the city in January.

10. Molecular information company Foundation Medicine is teaming up with Epic to add genomic profiling and other testing services to Epic's EHR systems.