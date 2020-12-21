Cerner's year in review: 5 biggest stories in 2020

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner made headlines this year amid its wearables partnership with Amazon and public stance on interoperability.

Here are five of the most-read stories about Cerner reported by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020.

1. Texas hospital exits $20M Cerner EHR contract

Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital terminated a $20 million contract with Cerner in July, opting to continue using its Cerner EHR rather than transition to the vendor's Community Works platform.

2. Epic, Cerner & 5 more health IT stakeholders react to HHS' interoperability rule

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer tweeted Jan. 27 expressing support for HHS' interoperability rule, writing: "Let me be abundantly clear: [Cerner] embraces interoperability and the flow of information across disparate systems and healthcare entities. We fully support the proposed rule and the rulemaking process."

3. AdventHealth switches from Cerner EHR to Epic: 6 notes

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began a multimillion-dollar transition from its Cerner system to a new Epic EHR in March.

4. R1 to acquire Cerner's RCM business: 3 notes

Revenue cycle management services provider R1 announced June 3 its agreement to acquire Cerner's RevWorks services business and commercial, non-federal client relationships.

5. Amazon's 1st wearable health tracker can share data directly with Cerner EHRs: 6 details

Amazon launched its new health tracking device Halo on Aug. 27. It was the retail giant's first move into the wearables market. Halo is integrated into Cerner's solutions, allowing device users to opt in to share their health data directly into their EHR and with care teams that use Cerner. San Diego-based Sharp Healthcare became the first Cerner client to participate in the collaboration.

