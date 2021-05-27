Cerner in the headlines: 7 latest stories 

From the announcement of CEO Brent Shafer's departure to new hospital partnerships and go-lives, here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in May.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs began looking for a vendor partner to gather information on EHR design, data capabilities, delivery and acquisition planning related to its Cerner EHR rollout.

2. Cerner CEO and Chair Brent Shafer on May 5 announced that he will depart from his position. Mr. Shafer, who joined Cerner in January 2018, will serve as chair and CEO until the board chooses a successor. He then will serve as a senior adviser for one year.

3. Cerner reported $172.3 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2021, up 17 percent from $147.2 million during the same period last year.

4. Banner Health launched a new digital health program with Xealth to scale digital therapeutics and remote monitoring services across the Phoenix-based health system and its Cerner EHR.

5. The U.S. Defense Department went live on its new Cerner EHR system at healthcare facilities in 12 states.

Fort Kent-based Northern Maine Medical Center deployed a new Cerner EHR at all of its locations.

6. While Cerner's hold of the EHR market share dropped for the second consecutive year, the EHR vendor maintained 25 percent, which is the second largest share after Epic for acute care hospitals in 2020, according to KLAS Research.

7. Cerner recorded a net change of -10,480 beds in 2020, according to KLAS Research.