Cerner adds, expands relationships with 331 clients in Q1

Cerner added and expanded relationships with 331 clients in the first quarter of 2022.
Cerner added 13 new clients, who will go live with its EHR system and products, in addition to extending and expanding relationships with community, critical access and specialty hospitals, according to the EHR giant's growth report published May 31.
Three things to know:
- Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System is extending an eight-year relationship with Cerner through 2031.
- Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System; Bakersfield, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital; Ennis, Mont.-based Madison Valley Medical Center; Fall River Mills, Calif.-based Mayers Memorial Healthcare District; Alturas, Calif.-based Modoc Medical Center; Philadelphia, Pa.-based Wills Eye Hospital will go live with Cerner CommunityWorks, a cloud-based deployment of Cerner's traditional IT platform, tailored to meet the needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals.
- In 2021, Cerner added 71 new clients and expanded relationships with more than 330 organizations worldwide.