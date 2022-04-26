Cerner adds, expands relationships with 400 clients

Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 400 clients in 2021.

Cerner added 71 new clients, who will go live with its EHR system and products, in addition to extending and expanding relationships with more than 330 organizations worldwide, according to the EHR giant's growth report published April 26.

Six things to know:

1. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center will go live with Cerner Millennium this Fall.

2. Brockville General Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Lennox and Addington County General Hospital, Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital, Providence Care and Quinte Health Care, all based in Ontario, are implementing Cerner Millennium.

3. Three health systems in the U.K. will implement Cerner Millennium.

4. Dallas-based Methodist Health System, expanded its 25-year relationship with Cerner to include a suite of its patient centric tools.

5. Archbold Medical Center, which serves South Georgia and North Florida communities, is adding Cerner Millennium EHR to all facilities plus Cerner RevElate, a patient accounting product.

6. Fairfield, Calif.-based Northbay Healthcare is extending its 21-year relationship with Cerner through 2027, and added Cerner Clairvia, a workforce management tool that includes projecting patient admissions and proactively adjusting care-team staffing based on those needs.