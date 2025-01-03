Ardent Health to integrate 18 newly acquired clinics into Epic

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health plans to integrate 18 urgent care clinics recently acquired from Tempe, Ariz.-based NextCare Urgent Care into its Epic EHR.

The acquisition, finalized Jan. 3, includes six clinics in New Mexico and 12 in Oklahoma. An Ardent spokesperson told Becker's the clinics will be integrated into the health system's Epic EHR as part of the onboarding process, with the transition expected to be complete by summer.

Ardent Health first committed to transitioning to the Epic EHR platform in 2016.