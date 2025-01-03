Ardent Health buys 18 urgent care clinics

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has acquired 18 urgent care clinics from Tempe, Ariz.-based NextCare Urgent Care in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The transaction comprises six urgent care clinics in New Mexico and 12 in Oklahoma, according to a Jan. 3 news release.

The New Mexico clinics will operate as part of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System and the Oklahoma clinics will be part of Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System. Both systems are subsidiaries of Ardent Health.

The acquisitions come after Ardent Health purchased nine urgent care centers in Topeka, Kansas and East Texas in 2024, the release said.

"Expanding our urgent care footprint represents significant progress in our mission to create a consumer-focused ecosystem of care in each of the communities we serve," Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health, said in the release.

Ardent Health comprises 30 acute care hospitals, 200 care sites and more than 1,800 providers in six states.