Allscripts ranked No. 1 integrated ambulatory EHR by Black Book

Allscripts is the top integrated ambulatory EHR and practice management platform for hospital systems in 2020, according to a survey from Black Book Market Research.

For its annual survey, Black Book polled more than 2,000 users of integrated hospital and physician EHR and practice management platforms. The survey measures customer satisfaction using 18 EHR-centric key performance indicators, including accountability, innovation, optimization and client relationships.

Here are Black Book's top five cloud-deployed integrated ambulatory EHR and practice management platforms for hospital systems:

1. Allscripts

2. Cerner

3. Meditech

4. GE Healthcare

5. Epic

Click here to view Black Book's survey.

More articles on EHRs:

How many hospital beds Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts won & lost in 2019

Epic launches public health research network: 3 things to know

Epic launches new native telehealth offering

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.