Epic launches public health research network: 3 things to know

Epic unveiled a new public-facing research network that allows data scientists, medical researchers and healthcare professionals to publish observational findings about COVID-19 and other public health issues.

Three things to know:

1. The Epic Health Research Network aims to reduce the typical amount of time it takes for healthcare professionals to widely share new medical discoveries.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Epic to fast track the launch of EHRN, Epic CEO and founder Judy Faulkner said in a news release. "We have a tremendous opportunity to help healthcare professionals and researchers share their discoveries with the world,” she said. "We have been interested in creating this site for years to share new knowledge. With the COVID-19 crisis, the need for fast dissemination of knowledge has become critical.”

3. The first set of report findings posted to EHRN cover topics such as delays in routing cancer screenings during the pandemic, virtual monitoring innovation for at-home COVID-19 patients and effectiveness of medications for COVID-19.

