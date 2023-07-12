7 community health organizations select OCHIN Epic

Community health organizations in Connecticut, North Carolina, Arizona and Idaho went live with Oregon Community Health Information Network Epic this quarter.
Here are the seven community health organizations selecting OCHIN Epic:
- Bear Lake (Idaho) Internal Medicine Clinic
- Guilford County, N.C.-based Triad Adult and Pediatrics
- Hartford County, Conn.-based Community Mental Health Affiliates
- Maricopa County, Ariz.-based Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health
- Orange County, Calif.-based Friends of Family Health Center
- Sonoma County, Calif.-based Santa Rosa Community Health
- Sonoma, Calif.-based Petaluma Health Center