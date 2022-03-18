5 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Below are five organizations that announced plans to implement an EHR or deployed a new EHR since Jan. 26.

  1. ​​The Defense Department launched a new Cerner EHR system across 100 healthcare facilities in Texas.

  2. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine gave the Marion County Health Department access to its Epic EHR system with the goal of improving care coordination.

  3. Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital's new Cerner EHR is set to go live in March.

  4. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health went live with a new Epic EHR.

  5. Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health will extend its Meditech EHR to Burlington, Kan.-based Coffey Health System, a nearby critical access hospital.

