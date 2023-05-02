5 health systems enhancing their EHRs

Noah Schwartz -

Health systems nationwide are looking to outfit their EHRs with the latest tech. 

Here are five health systems enhancing their EHRs that Becker's has reported on since March 29:

 

  1. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health is moving its Epic EHR to Microsoft's Azure cloud.

  2. Colombus-based OhioHealth partnered with eVideon to implement smart room tech into its Epic EHR.

  3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health extended a partnership with ActX to continue its use of a genomic decision support tool currently embedded into its Epic EHR.

  4. Dayton (Ohio) Children's added a new biometric authentication tool to its Epic EHR. 

  5. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network added a new cost-saving tool to its Epic EHR.

