5 health systems enhancing their EHRs

Health systems nationwide are looking to outfit their EHRs with the latest tech.
Here are five health systems enhancing their EHRs that Becker's has reported on since March 29:
- Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health is moving its Epic EHR to Microsoft's Azure cloud.
- Colombus-based OhioHealth partnered with eVideon to implement smart room tech into its Epic EHR.
- Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health extended a partnership with ActX to continue its use of a genomic decision support tool currently embedded into its Epic EHR.
- Dayton (Ohio) Children's added a new biometric authentication tool to its Epic EHR.
- Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network added a new cost-saving tool to its Epic EHR.