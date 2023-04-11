Dayton Children's adds new biometric authentication tool to Epic

Dayton (Ohio) Children's is adding biometric authentication company BIO-key's PortalGuard IDaaS platform as it moves from its Epic Systems' Hyperspace application to a new browser-based Hyperdrive application.

The PortalGuard tool integrates directly into Epic and has 17 authentication factor choices. The new tool aims to secure Dayton Children's clinicians sign-in to Epic, according to an April 11 BIO-key news release.

"Many of BIO-key's hospital customers use Epic, and most are already in Hyperdrive migration engagements with our technical team," Mark Cochran, president of BIO-key — PortalGuard, said in the release. "BIO-key's unique identity-bound biometric capabilities have become a strong competitive advantage for us in healthcare because they create a long-lasting, personalized biometric authentication experience users prefer and are independent of phones, workstations, or tokens."