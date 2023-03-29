Lehigh Valley integrates new fintech tool into Epic

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is integrating IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon cost-saving tool into its Epic EHR.

The Smart Ribbon tool will aim to get patients home faster, reduce costs, increase patient recruitment for clinical trials and boost closure rates for care gaps. The tool is EHR vendor agnostic, according to a March 29 IllumiCare news release.

"It's similar to having a GPS while caring for patients. Our physicians and providers are experts in their clinical care, but advanced decision support provides additional guidance," LVHN Chief Health Information Officer Maulik Purohit, MD, said. "They also aggregate other vendor technologies into their platform and are willing to address our evolving needs by jointly developing new solutions much faster than a major EHR is capable of doing. Epic is our foundational EHR, and IllumiCare adds needed solutions to it and through it."