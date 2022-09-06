4 health systems installing new EHRs

Here are four health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Aug. 2.

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health will spend $50 million to install its own Epic EHR system. The health system has used Epic's EHR through a partnership with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System since 2014 and plans to install its own upgraded version of the system.



Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center implemented a new EHR system in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. The new system, dubbed APeX, allows patients to have digital access to all their health information through Epic Systems' patient portal.



Warren (Pa.) General Hospital is installing Meditech's EHR system. The Meditech Expanse EHR, expected to cost $2.3 million to install, aims to consolidate its current hospital records across three different platforms into one.



MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Trinity plans to transition MercyOne to its common platforms, including a single EHR. MercyOne uses Cerner but will switch to Epic, which Trinity rolled out to its hospitals over the last few years.