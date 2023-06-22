4 health systems enhancing Epic

Recently, health systems have boosted their Epic EHRs by adding a suite of new tools, including biometric authentication tools and online scheduling.
Here are four health systems boosting their Epic EHRs that Becker's has reported on since June 8:
- Philadelphia-based Temple Health is adding DrFirst, an artificial intelligence-powered medication management tool, to its Epic EHR.
- Cleveland-based University Hospitals added Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions to its Epic EHR.
- Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care added a direct scheduling tool to its Epic EHR.
- Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals added Bio-Key's Portal Guard biometric authentication tool to its Epic EHR.