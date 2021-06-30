16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information systems analyst

2. Flagler Health (Saint Augustine, Fla.): Seeks a contract analyst

3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a support analyst

4. Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): Seeks a financial compliance specialist

Cerner

1. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): Seeks a clinical support analyst

2. Beacon Health System (Granger, Ind.): Seeks an information systems analyst

3. MedStar Health (Baltimore, Md.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. Banner Health (Phoenix): Seeks an IT solution analyst

Epic

1. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks an applications analyst

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an IT analyst

3. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): Seeks an application analyst

Meditech

1. Memorial Health System (Reno, Ohio): Seeks an IT applications analyst

2. Peterson Health (Kerrville, Texas): Seeks a revenue integrity specialist

3. North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, Fla.): Seeks a clinical system analyst

4. Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree, Calif.): Seeks a health information management director