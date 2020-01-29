16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York City): Seeks an application analyst.

2. Bozeman (Mont.) Deaconess Hospital: Seeks a technical support analyst.

3. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Seeks a clinical practice data analyst.

4. University of Louisville (Ky.) Physicians: Seeks a physician practice manager.

Cerner

1. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle): Seeks a clinical information systems manager.

2. Mercy Health System of Chicago: Seeks a clinical informatics nurse manager.

3. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks a health information management application analyst.

4. Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.): Seeks a revenue cycle clinical systems analyst.

Epic

1. University Health Care System (Augusta, Ga.): Seeks an inpatient clinical applications analyst.

2. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): Seeks a revenue cycle operations systems analyst.

3. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora): Seeks a data reporting analyst.

4. Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): Seeks a health information management analyst.

Meditech

1. Oak Valley Hospital (Oakdale, Calif.): Seeks a business analyst.

2. Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.): Seeks a clinical quality manager.

3. Valley Presbyterian (Van Nuys, Calif.): Seeks an information systems analyst.

4. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.): Seeks a consulting support analyst.

