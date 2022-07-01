13 times Oracle Cerner was in the news lately

The big news for Cerner in the last month was its acquisition by tech company Oracle for $28.4 billion June 8. But the EHR vendor has otherwise been busy.

Here are 12 more times Becker's reported on the company since May 26:

1. Executives from St. James Parish Hospital, a 25-bed, public critical access hospital in Lutcher, La., discussed their transition to CommunityWorks — Oracle Cerner's cloud-based version of its Millennium EHR tailored to the unique needs of community and critical access hospitals — in a Becker's story published June 28.

2. President Joe Biden signed legislation June 23 that requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to make quarterly reports on its progress with its Cerner EHR rollout.

3. Oracle Cerner partnered June 23 with the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation, which provides the technology for Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care's EHR, and Foundation Medicine, which develops, manufactures and sells genomic profiling assays, to launch a fully automated genomic testing interface within its EHR.

4. A draft report from a federal watchdog found that a computer system at Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff Medical Center caused harm to at least 148 veterans and claims that Cerner knew about the alleged "flaw" in the system, The Spokesman-Review reported June 19.

5. Integrated healthcare company Encompass Health launched its 150th post-acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital linked to the Oracle Cerner EHR on June 20.

6. On June 14, Oracle reported a 5 percent increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, hitting $11.8 billion, and that it is combing through Cerner's product portfolio to see where the company can replace third-party products with Oracle technology.

7. Larry Ellison, chair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, said June 9 the company is planning a unified national healthcare database after its takeover of Cerner.

8. From new cloud-enabled capabilities to increasing access to data, Oracle said June 7 it is planning to combine its enterprise platform, analytics and automation with Cerner's clinical capabilities to make healthcare delivery more efficient.

9. Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff Medical Center lacks critical quality and patient safety metrics even after one year post-Cerner EHR launch, according to a June 1 report from the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General.

10. On June 1, Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners, which offers a suite of tools that provide technical knowledge regarding EHR systems including Cerner, Epic and Meditech.

11. Cerner said May 31 that it added and expanded relationships with 331 clients in the first quarter of 2022.

12. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System will spend $65 million to transition its Cerner EHR system to an Epic system, Naples Daily News reported May 26.