Epic, Cerner dive further into precision medicine with new partnerships

Epic and Cerner have inked two new partnerships to make genetic testing, precision medicine and genomic testing more easily accessible for patients.

Cerner partnered with the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation, which provides the technology for Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care's EHR system, and Foundation Medicine, which develops, manufactures and sells genomic profiling assays, to launch a fully automated genomic testing interface within its EHR system, according to a June 23 press release.

The new interface allows clinicians to order tests and get patient results more quickly.

"Our clinicians now have the ability to seamlessly integrate this new tool into our workflow," said Richard Hammer, MD, professor of pathology at the MU School of Medicine. "We can order the patient testing and receive the results within the EHR, and an email will notify us when the information is available. It speeds up the entire process and contributes to our core missions of patient safety and improving patient outcomes."

Epic also partnered with a genetic testing and precision medicine company.

Myriad Genetics will integrate its line of genetic testing into Epic's EHR system, according to a June 23 press release. The integration will allow providers to order Myriad's tests and review results directly within their Epic platform.

​​Patients will also be able to access their Myriad test results and other health information directly within their Epic EHR portal.

The integration is expected to go live later this year.