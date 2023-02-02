11 hospitals, health systems seeking EHR talent

Three of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Oracle Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Epic

Driscoll Health, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, is seeking an Epic applications manager.



Kootenai Health, based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is seeking an Epic applications analyst.



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking an EHR applications analyst.



VCU Health System, based in Richmond, Va., is seeking a EHR IT Epic billing manager.

Meditech

Beverly Hospital, based in Montebello, Calif., is seeking a senior applications analyst.



HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, based in Fort Pierce, is seeking a senior EHR support analyst.



Las Palmas Medical Center, based in El Paso, Texas, is seeking an EHR support analyst.

McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a senior electronic medical record clinical systems analyst.

Oracle Cerner