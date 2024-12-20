Walmart's '24 healthcare exit: 10 notes

Walmart exited the healthcare business in 2024.

Here are 10 notes from the retail giant's year in healthcare:

March: Walmart Health named a former executive at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare as vice president of clinical operations.

April: Walmart Health worked to complete four new primary care clinics in Texas, with plans for 18 more in Texas and four in Missouri by the end of 2024 and an additional six in Missouri in 2025.

April: Walmart Health said it would close all 51 of its health centers across five states and shut down its virtual care services.

May: Walmart Health Virtual Care said it would lay off 74 employees at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix.

June: Walmart closed its 51 health centers.

June: Walmart sold its virtual care business to health tech startup Fabric.

July: Walmart started leasing its former healthcare centers, including to Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy.

September: David Carmouche, MD, the former senior vice president of Walmart Health, joined value-based care company Lumeris.

November: Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened a hybrid primary care clinic inside a Walmart store in Kentucky.

November: Brian Setzer, head of Walmart's health and wellness division, exited the role after less than two years.