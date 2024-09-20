Former Walmart Health chief lands new gig

The former senior vice president of healthcare delivery at Walmart has a new job.

David Carmouche, MD, was named executive vice president and chief clinical transformation officer of value-based care company Lumeris on Sept. 19. He previously led Walmart Health before the retail giant shut down its healthcare operations earlier this year.

"David is truly a remarkable healthcare leader, clinician and person, with a tenacious resolve to improve patient outcomes," Lumeris chair and CEO Mike Long said in a Sept. 19 statement. "He passionately believes in engaging patients where they are and freeing up physicians to focus on their areas of expertise. Having David on the team accelerates our journey to improving our country's healthcare system."

Mr. Long said the company has experienced 50% year-over-year growth with 2024 revenues reaching $3 billion. Lumeris counts Endeavor Health, a nine-hospital system based in Evanston, Ill., as a client and investor.

Dr. Carmouche joined Walmart Health in 2021 from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, where he served as executive vice president of value-based care and network operations. He was previously an executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Walmart Health aggressively courted health system executives to join its efforts to disrupt healthcare with vast retail clinics located at its stores. The retailer shuttered its healthcare ambitions in April because of the "challenging reimbursement environment" and "escalating operating costs."