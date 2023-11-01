NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health, Lumeris partner on value-based care

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health has struck a partnership with value-based care company Lumeris.

The partnership will strengthen the health system's clinically integrated network by incorporating Lumeris' population health data platform into its value-based care strategy, according to a Nov. 1 NorthShore news release.

The organizations will also collaborate to reduce healthcare disparities for underserved communities through the creation of new accountable care organization models, according to the release. They will initially focus on the opportunity to participate in CMS' ACO REACH model. The focus eventually will expand to include other types of accountable care and population health models.