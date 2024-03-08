Walmart Health taps former ChristianaCare exec to lead clinical operations

Walmart Health has named Ken Silverstein, MD, as vice president of clinical operations.

Dr. Silverstein will oversee all of Walmart Health's clinical operations across nearly 50 clinics, according to a March 8 LinkedIn post from the organization's senior vice president of healthcare delivery, David Carmouche, MD.

Dr. Silverstein was previously with Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare for nearly 20 years and served as chief medical officer, chief clinical officer and chief physician executive during his tenure.