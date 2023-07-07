Microsoft's 10 biggest healthcare moves of 2023

From partnering with EHR giant Epic Systems to collaborating with some of the largest hospitals and health systems, Microsoft is continuing its push into the healthcare industry.
Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2023:
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, UC San Diego Health, Madison, Wis.-based UW Health and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are piloting technology from Epic Systems and Microsoft to assess whether Azure OpenAI can asynchronously draft responses to patient messages for providers.
- Nuance Communications, a Microsoft subsidiary that provides artificial intelligence-powered speech-recognition services to physicians, underwent layoffs. The number of staffers affected was not disclosed.
- On May 3, there was news that Microsoft is reportedly developing a privacy-focused version of ChatGPT for healthcare providers.
- Microsoft's Azure cloud snagged another health system partner, Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health. The health system said it would be migrating its Epic EHR system to Microsoft's Azure cloud.
- Microsoft partnered with EHR vendor Epic Systems to develop and integrate generative AI into the company's EHR software.
- Microsoft rolled out the Microsoft Teams EHR connector, which allows hospitals and health systems using an Epic or Cerner EHR system to access Microsoft Teams for virtual visits within their EHRs.
- Microsoft rolled out new cloud capabilities for payers that focus on unlocking unstructured data for better member outreach and care management.
- Microsoft received a court order from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York that allowed the company to disrupt infrastructure used by ransomware gangs during hospital attacks.
- Microsoft partnered with Syneos Health to develop a machine-learning platform that can support and speed the analysis, design and operations of clinical trials.
- Microsoft partnered with Vietnam-based tech company VinBrain to develop artificial intelligence-based healthcare services.