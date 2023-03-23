Microsoft to use Open AI to speed up operations of clinical trials

Microsoft has partnered with Syneos Health to develop a machine-learning platform that can support and speed the analysis, design and operations of clinical trials.

Under the partnership, the new platform will utilize Open AI as well as Syneos Health's technology and data analyzations to optimize clinical trial efficiencies, according to a March 20 press release from Syneos Health.

The aim is to improve trial site selection and reduce enrollment timelines.

Conditions of the partnership were not disclosed.