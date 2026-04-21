Amazon One Medical launches GLP-1 weight management program

Amazon has launched a new weight management program through Amazon One Medical that integrates primary care, pharmacy services and virtual care to support patients using GLP-1 medications.

The program, announced April 21 in a news release, aims to streamline obesity treatment by combining clinical care with medication access and delivery on a single platform.

The GLP-1 Management Program embeds weight loss treatment into a patient’s primary care relationship, allowing clinicians to monitor related conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes while providing ongoing follow-up and treatment adjustments.

Amazon is also expanding access to GLP-1 medications through Amazon Pharmacy, offering oral and injectable options with upfront pricing. Costs start as low as $25 per month with insurance or $149 per month for oral medications and $299 per month for injectables for cash-paying patients, the release said.

Same-day delivery is available in nearly 3,000 cities and is expected to expand to about 4,500 by the end of 2026.

The company is also offering 24/7 telehealth prescription renewals for existing GLP-1 users, starting at $29 for messaging consultations.

Amazon said the program is designed to reduce fragmented care by connecting primary care, pharmacy and virtual services into a single experience for patients managing obesity.

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