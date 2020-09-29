The future of patient engagement tech: Insights from 9 hospital innovation execs

From artificial intelligence and machine learning to wearables and chatbots, technology is transforming the way providers and patients engage with one another.

Here, nine chief digital and innovation officers share their predictions on the patient engagement tech that will be most used by patients in the next three to five years.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Omer Awan, chief data and digital officer at Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Personalized care that leverages AI and machine learning and is delivered via mobile solutions.

Lisa Prasad, vice president and chief innovation officer at Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): AI and machine learning (such as Alexa and Siri).

Daniel Durand, MD, chief innovation officer at LifeBridge Health (Baltimore): I think there will be exponentially more use of the kind of garden variety patient engagement mobile apps that are essentially algorithms and loops of prepaid content, but I think the biggest growth will be with this idea of AI chatbots and AI algorithms.

Peter Fleischut, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): Text messaging.

Muthu Krishnan, PhD, chief digital transformation officer at IKS Health (Burr Ridge, Ill.): Specialty-focused, FDA-regulated apps will become a tool of choice for clinicians to manage patient population. We see this as an interesting experiment today. This would bring caregivers, patients and physicians together to solve different dimensions of the same problem to improve the clinical outcome.

Nick Patel, MD, chief digital officer of Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.): Healthcare chatbots and wearables.

Omkar Kulkarni, chief innovation officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles: Messaging. Whether with a live individual or with an AI bot, messaging has the potential to transform the way we engage with our patients in between their visits.

John Brownstein, PhD, chief innovation officer of Boston Children's Hospital: TikTok.

Sara Vaezy, chief digital strategy and business development officer at Providence (Renton, Wash.): Their phone.

