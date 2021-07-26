How Providence, Ascension & 3 other hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars

Below is a list of investments that health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts in the last 30 days.

Providence Ventures, the innovation arm of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, expanded its partnership with clinical decision support platform RxRevu through a new investment that will allow the company to expand its decision support capabilities and product portfolio.



Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria acquired KenSci, a company that provides artificial intelligence platforms and tools to healthcare providers, payers and medical device companies.



Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's innovation arm, Highmark Ventures, participated in an $85 million series C funding round for Sword Health, a virtual musculoskeletal care platform.



The venture capital arms for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and St. Louis-based Ascension participated in a series A funding round that raised more than $50 million for Vori Health, a company that provides digital and in-person musculoskeletal care.



University of California San Diego Health will begin construction on its new $70 million, seven-story innovation center in August.