Digital therapeutics startup taps execs from Allscripts, Microsoft & Teladoc

Kaia Health, a New York City-based startup developing smartphone-based technology for chronic condition management, recently added five leaders, most of whom are healthcare veterans, to its senior team.
The hiring announcements came Sept. 1, four months after the company closed a $75 million series C funding round.
Five things to know about the new hires:
- Gemma Wenstrom was hired as chief operations officer. She formerly led the innovation and healthtech solution team at Allscripts.
- Manu Diwakar, a veteran of various growth-stage companies, was hired as CFO.
- Justin Yang, MD, a physician and professor of medicine at Boston University, was hired as chief medical officer.
- CJ Mark, who was a key leader in Teladoc's growth through its initial public offering, was hired as chief revenue officer.
- Sanid Khilnani was hired as vice president of product. He previously built products at Microsoft and Skype.