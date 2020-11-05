Baptist Health South Florida leases office space from nearby innovation campus

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida plans to lease a 37,982-square-foot office space from Boca Raton (Fla.) Innovation Campus, a life sciences and tech hub home to 18 national companies, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

The office space will house administrative staff from Boca Ration Regional Hospital, which merged with BHSF in 2019.

IBM built the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, which spans 1.7 million square feet, in 1969; it is known as the birthplace of IBM's personal computer. Commercial real estate developer Crocker Partners acquired the campus in 2018 with the goal of transforming it into a science and tech hub for the Southeastern U.S.

The campus is currently undergoing a $100 million capital improvement project to establish new amenities including a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics lab as well as a wellness center.

