New York hospital deploys Bluetooth stethoscope for telehealth exams

Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital's cardiology department plans to roll out a Bluetooth stethoscope that allows physicians to monitor patients' heartbeat without being physically in the room, according to an Oct. 28 WTSM report.

Rome Memorial is the first hospital within Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health system to implement the new tech.

For remote examinations, a nurse at the hospital who is with the patient video calls the physician so they can see the patient. The nurse then can place the Bluetooth stethoscope on the patient so the physician can monitor their heartbeat. The device can also record the patient's heartbeat so the physician can review it later.

