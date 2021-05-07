9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to launch an international competition in Detroit to propose ideas for reducing health inequalities using technology.

2. Adobe teamed up with several healthcare players including Walgreens and Mercy Health to support their digital health and cloud platform services.

3. University Park, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine built an Amazon Alexa skill to deliver care interventions to breast cancer patients in their own homes.

4. UMass Memorial Health Care partnered with digital therapeutics company MedRhythms to test if music can be used in mobile health apps for patients with neurological injuries, like strokes.

5. In a push to level with Apple Watch's cardiac achievements, Fitbit launched a study with Mass General researchers to test its ability to detect the common heart issue atrial fibrillation.

6. Shriners Hospitals for Children and Georgia Institute of Technology are expanding their health innovation collaboration to include initiatives for precision medicine and big data research.

7. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System partnered with health IT company Beep to offer a new means of transportation for patients, visitors, employees and community members: self-driving shuttles.

8. People can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens and schedule a ride to it all within Uber's app, thanks to a new feature in the app.

9. Amwell unveiled its new Converge telehealth platform, which can host and operate digital offerings from Cleveland Clinic, Google Cloud and others.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.