Nemours Children's Hospital deploys driverless shuttles to transport patients, staff

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System is offering a new means of transportation for patients, visitors, employees and community members: self-driving shuttles.

The health system recently partnered with Beep, a mobility and tech services company that manages autonomous shuttles. Orlando, Fla.-based Beep launched a new autonomous shuttle route that connects to Nemours' campus and the Lake Nona (Fla.) Town Center, a 17-square-mile, urban community near the hospital.

Nemours shuttle passengers can also connect to additional routes from the town center's hub, which can take them to retail and dining businesses as well as the Orlando VA Medical Center.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.