7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health deployed Google's Workspace platform to improve patient and employee collaborations across its 140 hospitals.

2. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its innovation lab, innovationOchsner, partnered with Bold, a digital health platform for older adults aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing falls.

3. Avia, a Chicago-based digital health network for healthcare organizations, welcomed six new health system members: Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.), LifeBridge Health (Baltimore), MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.), MercyOne (Des Moines, Iowa), Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.), and MultiCare (Tacoma, Wash.).

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs is migrating to the cloud platform for Nuance's automated clinical note-taking system.

5. Google and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are collaborating on an artificial intelligence algorithm to improve brain stimulation and assist in treating patients with psychiatric illness and direct brain injuries.

6. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and AIcompany Exscientia are partnering to develop a COVID-19 treatment using AI software.

7. The University of Minnesota launched a research center focused on techniques to protect medical devices from cybersecurity threats. Its partners at the center are Optum, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.