U of Minnesota partners with Optum, Medtronic to launch medical device cybersecurity center 

The University of Minnesota recently launched a research center focused on techniques to protect medical devices from cybersecurity threats, the St. Paul-based university said Sept. 8.

The Center for Medical Device Cybersecurity is founded and funded by University of Minnesota, Optum, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories. The group formed the center after requests from members from the medical device manufacturing industry.

The CMDC will serve as a hub for discovery, outreach and workforce training in the device security field. As part of its inaugural year, the center also is holding roundtables and a hackathon, organizing networking and training opportunities, and creating a medical device cybersecurity course for the university to roll out this fall. CMDC also is starting a medical device cybersecurity summer internship program.