MedStar, Multicare + 4 other systems join health digital transformation network Avia

Avia, a Chicago-based digital health network for healthcare organizations, has welcomed six new health system members, including MedStar Health and Multicare.

The six new members joined Avia to improve their digital strategies and advance digital capabilities for areas such as care delivery, revenue cycle management and remote and virtual care initiatives, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Avia CEO Linda Finkel said the uptick in demand to join the network "is a clear reflection of a sea change in approach to digital innovation. Digital is no longer the domain of siloed innovation teams, but a strategic imperative for the entire C-suite." in the news release.

Here are Avia's new health system members: