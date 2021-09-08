VA to move Nuance's voice-enabled clinical assistant to the cloud: 5 details

Listen
The Department of Veterans Affairs is migrating to the cloud platform for Nuance's automated clinical note-taking system, the health system said Sept. 8.
Five details:
- The VA will use the Nuance Dragon Medical One speech recognition cloud platform and Nuance's mobile microphone app, allowing physicians to use their voices to document patient visits more efficiently. The system is intended to allow physicians to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative work.
- The VA deployed Nuance Dragon Medical products systemwide in 2014. It is now upgrading to the system's cloud offering so its physicians can utilize the added capabilities and mobile flexibility.
- To ensure Nuance's products adhere to the government's latest guidance on data security and privacy, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program approved the VA's decision to adopt the technologies.
- "The combination of our cloud-based platforms, secure application framework and deep experience working with the VA health system made it possible for us to demonstrate our compliance with FedRAMP to meet the needs of the U.S. government. We are proving that meeting security requirements and delivering the outcomes and workflows that matter to clinicians don't have to be mutually exclusive," Diana Nole, Nuance's executive vice president and general manager of healthcare, said in a news release.
- Nuance Dragon Medical One is used by more than 550,000 physicians.