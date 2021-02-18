5 tech 'game changers' in healthcare for 2021

Ambient intelligence and bioprinting are some of the big technologies that researchers predict may become "game changers" in healthcare over the next year, according to a recent CB Insights report.

For its Game-Changing Tech 2021 report, CB Insights outlines 10 emerging technology trends across the healthcare, privacy, education, environment and financial industries.

Here are three game-changing technologies in healthcare in 2021:

1. Space-based research and development: service providers for space-based experimentation in areas such as biology and biotechnology.

2. Bioprinting: 3D printing using cells and biomaterials to create living biological tissue, such as on-demand human organ creation.

3. Ambient intelligence: artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-enabled environments that are responsive to the presence of people in healthcare spaces like intensive care units and clinics that are more difficult to monitor.

Here are two game-changing technologies in privacy for 2021:

4. Cookie-busting ads: using AI to appropriately place ads based on content, not activity-tracking.

5. Differential privacy: privacy solutions that mask data or make it anonymous to support analysis and sharing without exposing private information.

