5 hospital execs that jumped ship to tech companies in 2020

Hospital executives are not usually known to boast long tenures, and many of these figures take positions at healthcare-focused technology companies after they leave the helm.

Here are five hospital executives who left their roles to work at tech companies this year:

Former Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati left the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role at an undisclosed technology company in Northern California, where his family lives.



Cynthia Zelis, MD, former vice president of ambulatory operations and telehealth at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, left her role to become the chief medical officer of Miramar, Fla.-based telemedicine provider MDLive.



Ed Marx, former Cleveland Clinic CIO, joined health IT consulting firm HCI Group as chief digital officer.



After a more than 20-year stint as a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and a clinical investigator at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, Matthew Roe, MD, joined startup Verana Health as CMO.



Jonathan Ringo, MD, stepped down from his position as president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center to launch a new telemedicine startup called Verappo.

