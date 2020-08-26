5 hospital execs that jumped ship to tech companies in 2020
Hospital executives are not usually known to boast long tenures, and many of these figures take positions at healthcare-focused technology companies after they leave the helm.
Here are five hospital executives who left their roles to work at tech companies this year:
- Former Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati left the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role at an undisclosed technology company in Northern California, where his family lives.
- Cynthia Zelis, MD, former vice president of ambulatory operations and telehealth at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, left her role to become the chief medical officer of Miramar, Fla.-based telemedicine provider MDLive.
- Ed Marx, former Cleveland Clinic CIO, joined health IT consulting firm HCI Group as chief digital officer.
- After a more than 20-year stint as a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and a clinical investigator at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, Matthew Roe, MD, joined startup Verana Health as CMO.
- Jonathan Ringo, MD, stepped down from his position as president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center to launch a new telemedicine startup called Verappo.
