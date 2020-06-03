MDLive names former University Hospitals exec CMO

Miramar, Fla.-based telemedicine provider MDLive appointed Cynthia Zelis, MD, as chief medical officer June 3.

Dr. Zelis, a family physician, previously held executive roles at Cleveland-based University Hospitals. During her time there, she managed the health system's partnership with MDLive and served as a member of MDLive's Strategic Client Council.

Dr. Zelis' efforts led to an 80 percent increase in virtual appointments at University Hospitals and solidified the foundation for the system's telehealth expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDLive is adding Dr. Zelis to its team during a period of rapid growth, as many health systems are looking to adopt its remote care technologies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

