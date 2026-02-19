New York health system inks Live Nation naming deal

Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System has agreed to serve as the presenting partner of Live Nation-promoted concerts at a local amphitheatre.

Starting this summer at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., those performances will be dubbed Albany Med Health System at SPAC Live Nation.

“SPAC is a landmark that, like the Albany Med Health System, is deeply rooted in the identity of our region,” Albany Med President and CEO Daniel T. Pickett III said in a Feb. 19 news release. “The arts, and the spaces where we come together to enjoy them, play a meaningful role in the health and well-being of every person and community.”

The partnership will also include free admission for kids at select shows, “fast lane” access for nurses, and a designated driver program. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.