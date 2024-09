Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan's proposed joint venture is set to bear the Henry Ford name, Fox 2 reported Sept. 5.

The joint venture, planned to close on Sept. 30 and launch on Oct. 1., will be branded as Henry Ford Health. The move brings together Ascension's southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities and assets with Henry Ford.

The two parties shared plans for the joint venture last October.