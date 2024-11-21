How Emory's digital chief is using live streaming for leadership insight

Alistair Erskine, MD, enterprise chief information and digital officer at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, is using live-streaming technology to connect with frontline staff and drive organizational improvement.

Dr. Erskine conducts weekly "streaming rounds," an initiative that brings Emory's digital team and other stakeholders directly into the daily realities of various departments. Armed with an iPhone and accompanied by his assistant, Dr. Erskine visits a specific unit — such as the transplant department or the student center — and live-streams his experience to hundreds of employees tuning in virtually.

"The goal is to dive deep into one area of the organization, hear directly from leaders about what's working and what's not, and give our team an authentic understanding of frontline challenges," Dr. Erskine told Becker's.

The initiative has surfaced pain points and opportunities for improvement while fostering a culture of openness and collaboration.

To date, Dr. Erskine has conducted 32 streaming rounds, with plans to expand the program. The next session will focus on Emory University's student center, offering healthcare team members a glimpse into non-clinical areas of the organization, such as the print studio and onboarding processes for new students.

"This approach gives everyone a chance to appreciate what different parts of the organization experience, creating a shared understanding and opening the door to innovative solutions," he said.

The livestreams align with Emory Healthcare's effort to unite its IT operations with Emory University, fostering a seamless ecosystem for innovation, research, and education. This alignment between healthcare and academia is expected to enhance collaboration, support digital transformation, and improve patient care.